UFC star Bryce Mitchell makes alarming threat to Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro in support of Candace Owens

ByCraig Pekios
UFC featherweight standout Bryce Mitchell recently came to the defense of conservative political commentator Candance Owens by delivering a menacing threat to her former employer, Ben Shapiro.

In 2015, Shapiro founded The Daily Wire, a conservative news website that regularly produces podcasts and independent films, some of which have featured former MMA stars, including Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Gina Carrano. Recently, Shapiro has found himself in a very public feud with Owens who worked for Shapiro’s site up until a few months ago.

Bryce Mitchell threatens Ben Shapiro

Shapiro reportedly released Owens from the site after the two clashed over conflicting religious views and the ongoing Israel–Hamas war. In the months since her departure, Owens has called for a public debate with Shapiro and has generated a significant amount of support from the conservative contingent.

During a recent appearance on the Twins Pod podcast, another conservative-friendly program, Mitchell delivered a direct threat to Shapiro in the most ‘Thug Nasty’ way possible.

“F*ck you, Ben Shapiro,” Mitchell said. “I’ll beat your ass if you mess with Candace Owens. I promise you, if you lay one little greasy finger on Candace Owens, I’ma beat your ass. I’ma roll-up on you, shirts off. I’ma have the [Hodge] twins with me… F*cking shirts off, me in the middle, we gonna look like a six-foot-tall Oreo coming at you, buddy… We gonna stamp your ass to the ground.”

Jake Shields backs up Bryce Mitchell

Unsurprisingly, hardcore conservative and consummate hater of trans people, Jake Shields, offered his support to Bryce Mitchell on social media.

“Bryce Mitchell dropping [fire emoji],” Shields wrote in response on X.

If you want to know more about the ongoing rivalry between Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens, check out the video below:

