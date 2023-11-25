Katie Taylor wins title in spectacular Fight of the Year rematch clash with Chantelle Cameron – Highlights

Katie Taylor wins titles in fight of the year rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin

Avenging a prior May championship challenge defeat to Northampton native, Chantelle Cameron, Bray fan-favorite, Katie Taylor has minted herself as a two-weight world champion, landing a majority decision win over the British champion to become the new light welterweight champion tonight in the main event of their championship fight in the 3Arena in Dublin.

Taylor, an Olympic gold medal victor and the current undisputed lightweight champion, saw her spectacular 22 fight undefeated professional record halted by Cameron earlier this year in her Irish homecoming, dropping a close majority decision loss to Brit champion, Cameron in an unsuccessful light welterweight championship challenge.

And now six months on from her first professional loss, Wicklow boxing star, Katie Taylor, 37, has minted herself as a two-weight undisputed world champion, taking home the undisputed light welterweight titles with a majority deciison win voer Cameron in a bloodied back-and-forth title fight in the capital.

Turning in a surefire Fight of the Year candidate alongside Cameron, a clash of heads in the second round drew a massive laceration on the forehead of the former, only adding to a tense back-and-forth between the two for the remaining eight rounds at the Point arena.

And staking her claim for a trilogy rubber match with Northampton native, Cameron, KatieTaylor, who utilized lightning fast hand speed and huge counter wings, suggested a third fight with the former in a blockbuster Croke Park showdown for the undisputed title.

Below, catch the highlights from Katie Taylor’s decision win over Chantelle Cameron in Dublin

