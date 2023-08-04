Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have been making up for lost time as their highly anticipated clash inside the squared circle quickly approaches.

In recent months, fans have noticed a substantial lack of hype regarding Diaz’s pro boxing debut on Saturday night inside Dallas’ American Airlines Center. However, things took a quick turn on Thursday after members of each man’s team got into a scuffle that could lead to some legal ramifications.

Things only escalated from there when the infamous Derek from Betr Media once again made his presence known at a pre-fight press event by trash-talking Nate Diaz, leading to an expletive-filled rant by the Stockton Samurai.

With only one more sleep until the two men finally go toe-to-toe, both fighters made their final staredown a memorable one with some hand fighting followed by a kick from the mixed martial arts superstar.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz hand fight – and even a kick attempt – at the final staredown before Saturday’s #PaulDiaz, hosted by Chael Sonnen! pic.twitter.com/b660Ltb17a — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 4, 2023

Who Comes Out on Top Between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz?

Jake Paul goes into the bout with a solid 6-1 record in professional boxing, though most of his victories have come against ex-UFC standouts, including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva. ‘The Problem Child’ finally stepped into the ring against another legitimate boxer, Tommy Fury, in February and suffered his first career loss, coming up on the wrong side of a split decision. Now Paul is going back to the well in hopes of earning another win over a mixed martial arts superstar.

As for Nate Diaz, the Stockton native will be making his pro boxing debut after competing inside the Octagon for 15 years. During his run, Diaz went 16-11 under the UFC banner, 21-13 overall. Despite the middling record, Diaz quickly rose up as a fan favorite thanks to his heavy offensive styles and no f*cks given attitude.

Who comes out on top when ‘The Problem Child’ battles Nate Diaz in the Lone Star State?