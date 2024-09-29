Jake Paul rips ‘Coke head’ Conor McGregor in response video: ‘His crash out needs to be studied’

Ahead of his return to the ring later this year, the polarizing, Jake Paul has taken some time to respond to some comments from long-time rival and mixed martial arts star, Conor McGregor — referring to the ex-UFC champion as a “coke head” who has “crashed out.

Paul, who improved to 10-1 as a professional boxer earlier this summer, managed to land a sixth round TKO win over former UFC contender turned BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) star, Mike Perry in their short-notice pairing inside the squared circle.

Jake Paul rips Conor McGregor in brutal response, accuses him of using cocaine again

And gearing up for his return to the ring in November against former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson in a professional boxing clash in Arlington, Texas, Paul took some time out of his training regime to give his take on the apparent “crash out” of ex-two-weight UFC gold holder, McGregor — again accusing him of using cocaine during his time away from mixed martial arts competition.

“Conor McGregor’s crash out needs to be studied,” Jake Paul posted on his official X account.

Conor Mcgregors crash out needs to be studied pic.twitter.com/DgCFInYnjo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 28, 2024

“And for the record, I would destroy this coke head in the ring or in the cage. Keep begging for your date hahaha,” Jake Paul continued.

Sidelined from the Octagon for over three years, McGregor was ruled from a return in the main event of UFC 303 back in June, suffering a fractured toe ahead of a welterweight main event fight against former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Michael Chandler.

Hoping to return to the Octagon in the early stages of next year, Dublin counter striker, McGregor revealed prior talks had taken place for a two-fight series with professional boxing world champion, Terence Crawford in both professional mixed martial arts and boxing, before talks hit a standstill.