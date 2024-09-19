PFL and Jake Paul Getting Ready for YouTubers MMA Debut, leaving the boxing gloves behind

Jake Paul’s highly anticipated mixed martial arts debut will come against a “very credible” and “well-rounded” fighter.

After making a name for himself in the boxing ring, going toe-to-toe with a slew of past-their-prime MMA stars like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, ‘The Problem Child’ is slated to make his first appearance inside the PFL Smart Cage next year.

No date or location has been announced as of yet but during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the promotion’s CEO, Peter Murray, revealed that Paul won’t be fighting any tomato cans in his MMA debut.

“[There’s] plenty of options…And Jake [Paul] is committed to fighting a very very credible, well-rounded MMA fighter and not easy to do. Not easy to cross over from boxing into MMA. You know, the crossover from MMA or other disciplines into boxing is a lot easier.”

When can we expect more news on Jake Paul’s PFL debut?

As for when we can expect to see ‘El Gallo’ dawn the four-ounce gloves, Murray confirmed that it’ll go down sometime in 2025 with more details coming once Paul’s upcoming clash with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is in the books.

“Yeah, we’re lining [Paul’s debut] up. Obviously, Jake is finishing up boxing year with this massive fight against Mike Tyson and then a lot of planning is going into Jake Paul’s [PFL] debut in 2025, and we’ll be sharing those details after Jake gets in the ring with Mike Tyson and we lay out our schedule for Super Fights next year.”

Paul (10-1) will return to the boxing ring on Friday, November 15 for a showdown with the former unified heavyweight world champion inside the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be Tyson’s first professional bout since a June 2005 loss to Kevin McBride.