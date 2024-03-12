Report: Jake Paul – Mike Tyson boxing fight targeted to be sanctioned professional match on July 20

Slated to stand opposite each other in the ring this summer at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, the scheduled boxing match between Jake Paul, and former world heavyweight world champion, Mike Tyson – is currently targeted to be an officially sanctioned professional fight, according to reports this week.

Earlier this month, news broke regarding a July 20. boxing match between 9-1 striker, social media star, Paul, and veteran former world heavyweight champion knockout artist, Tyson, was set for this summer in Arlington, Texas – with global streaming service, Netflix set to broadcast the bout as a non-PPV event.

Jake Paul – Mike Tyson targeted to be pro bout in July

And developments this week, as revealed by Ariel Helwani, reveal the bout between Paul and Tyson is currently targeted to be an officially sanctioned professional boxing match, with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation set to make the final decision regarding the sanctioning of the match.

“Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is reportedly being targeted to be an officially sanctioned pro boxing match – Texas Commission will make the final decision on this,” Michael Benson posted on X. “If it’s an exhibition, it will be like Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and still have no headgear. [According to @ArielHelwani]

Returning to the ring for his tenth professional fight earlier this month, Paul turned in a one-sided first round TKO win over former Golden Gloves winner, Ryan Bourland in an overmatch clash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

As for Tyson, the Fort Greene native has been sidelined from professional boxing since dropping a sixth round knockout loss to Kevin McBride back in 2006.

Revered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers to ever step inside the ropes, Tyson made a brief appearance back inside the squared circle in late 2020, fighting to an official split draw with fellow former world champion, Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout in Los Angeles, California.

Predicting a one-sided win over the soon-to-be 58-year-old, Tyson, Ohio native, Paul claimed he would put the Brooklyn puncher to sleep once and for all.

Sharing footage of him hitting the heavy bag earlier this week ahead of his scheduled July return to the ring, knockout threat, Tyson also vowed to “finish” Paul when they step inside the ring in ‘The Lone Star State’.

Receiving its fair share of criticizm since the booking of a fight, UFC CEO, Dana White claimed he was not a fan of Tyson fighting Paul in July – given the age of the New York veteran.

