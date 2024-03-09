Jake Paul growing as even bigger betting favorite to beat Mike Tyson in Netflix boxing fight on July 20.

Following the shocking announcement of his boxing match showdown this summer, naive striker, Jake Paul has opened as a rather heavy betting favorite to beat former world heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson as the pair prepare for a blockbuster July showdown at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Paul, who made his return to the ring earlier this month, managed to turn in a one-sided first round TKO win over the hugely-overmatched, Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico, stopping the Golden Gloves winner in the pair’s cruiserweight clash.

And as for Tyson, the soon-to-be 58-year-old has been sidelined from professional boxing since he fought Kevin McBride in an eventual sixth round knockout loss back in 2005.

Briefly returning in an exhibition clash with fellow former world champion slickster, Roy Jones Jr. four years ago, Brooklyn fan-favorite, Tyson fought to a split draw with his compatriot in a bout scored by the WBC.

Jake Paul opens as favorite to beat Mike Tyson this summer

And officially slated to fight Tyson in a boxing match this summer in ‘The Lone Star State’, the above-mentioned Paul is available as high as a -360 betting favorite to beat the reveared knockout artist, Tyson – who is available as a +300 betting underdog to hand the outspoken social media star his second professional loss in their Netflix broadcast clash.

Fans and punters alike hoping to get in on the action early — on a line which is sure to fluctuate throughout the coming weeks ahead of their July clash, can bet online on this summer’s showdown between Jake Paul, and Mike Tyson — as part of a card which almost is sure to garner worldwide attention as part of it’s broadcasting deal with global streaming service, Netflix.

Making his tenth trip to the squared circle in his fight against the above-mentioned veteran, Bourland, Paul extended his winning run to three straight fights with his dominant opening frame knockout win.

Turning in a similarly one-sided victory over Andre August in a highlight-reel first round KO via one punch last December, Paul had previously taken former undisputed UFC lightweight title chaser, Nate Diaz, the full 10 round limit in Texas, landing a one-sided decision win as well as an eye-catching knockdown.

In his sole professional loss, Paul, who also holds wins over former mixed martial arts championship winners, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren – both via knockout, saw his unbeaten record halted by reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

One of the most iconic boxers in the sport’s long and storied history, Tyson – a devastating knockout artist and former WBA, WBC, and IBF world heavyweight champion, ended his storied professional career in the midst of a disappointing two fight skid.

Last seeing his hand raised off the back of a knockout win over Clifford Etienne back in 2003, Tyson was warned that his lights would be shut off by Ohio native Paul this summer in Arlington, who described their surprising showcase as the biggest fight of the 21st century to boot.

“Promotion promotion promotion, if I’m being honest it don’t need that.” Jake Paul posted on his official X account, accompanied by a poster of his bout with Mike Tyson. “The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way.”

Promotion promotion promotion if I’m being honest it don’t need that.. The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way. Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing… pic.twitter.com/DQLKMnyWfO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 7, 2024

“Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event,” Jake Paul continued. “I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th.”



“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time,” Jake Paul wrote. “Time to put ‘Iron’ Mike to sleep.”

Who wins this summer in Texas: Jake Paul or Mike Tyson?