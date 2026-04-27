Did Turki Just Confirm Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?

A new social media tease from Turki Alalshikh has pushed Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury back into the spotlight, with fans quickly reading it as a sign that the long-discussed all-British heavyweight fight is finally done. That reaction makes sense given how long the matchup has hovered over boxing, but the clearest reporting so far says the bout is still being negotiated rather than formally announced.

“To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊“

To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening 🦁. It’s signed ✍️🥊 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 27, 2026

Turki’s latest tease has reignited belief that Joshua vs. Fury is finally near, but the best available reporting says negotiations are still ongoing and no official confirmation has been issued.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury has been long awaited because it is the defining all-British heavyweight matchup of their era, pairing two former world champions who spent years near the top of the division while holding major titles, headlining stadium events, and building huge fan bases across the UK.

The fight has carried extra weight because it always felt like more than a normal payday: for many fans, it is tied to bragging rights, legacy, and the question of who truly owned this generation of British heavyweight boxing. It has also been delayed again and again by shifting title pictures, separate comeback paths, losses, negotiations, broadcast issues, and changing timelines, which only made the demand stronger each time it slipped away.

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Talk Erupts After Turki Teases Signed Deal

ESPN reported on April 13 that promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua is expected to return in July and then face Fury in November 2026, with talks ongoing around a two-fight arrangement backed by Turki Alalshikh. In the same report, Hearn said he expects the deal to get done, but added that “nothing has been agreed,” which is the key line when sorting hype from confirmation.

Fury v AJ finally done #furyjoshua 💪👊 — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) April 27, 2026

The venue picture is still unsettled as well. BBC Sport reported that Hearn said Joshua vs. Fury will not take place at Croke Park, even though Dublin had been mentioned earlier, while ESPN noted that Wembley Stadium and Croke Park had both been floated before the Irish option faded as the likely November date came into focus.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Jake Paul is knocked down against Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images for Netflix)

That leaves Wembley as the obvious talking point, especially with Turki previously saying he hoped to announce “the biggest fight in the history of England.” Still, that was a tease, not a formal event release, and no official fight poster, date announcement, or commission-level confirmation appears in the strongest reports now available.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Tyson Fury punches Arslanbek Makhmudov during the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix)

Turki posted “To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening. It’s signed,” fans would naturally jump to Joshua-Fury because it is the biggest domestic heavyweight fight left to make.