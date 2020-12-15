Jake Paul has made a public offer of $50 million to try to convince former dual weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, to square off against him in the boxing ring.

The YouTube star transitioned to boxing in 2020 and improved his record to 2-0 on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr and scored a highlight-reel knockout win over former NBA player Nate Robinson in the pay-per-view co-main event.

Post-fight Paul called for fights with SBG teammates Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor. Since then he has dialled in on ‘Notorious’ and yesterday cranked up the heat by putting a big money offer on the table.

Paul took to social media to confirm the offer and take several shots at McGregor which included insulting the mother of his children, Dee Devlin, he said.

“What the f*** is up you Irish c***! Good morning Conor McGregor. I know you’re probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now or jacking off because you’re sick of f****** your wife. I mean she’s a four, Conor, you could a lot better but happy Monday! My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning. $50 million cash…the biggest fight offer you’ve ever been offered but you’re scared to fight me, Conor.”

Paul went on to insult UFC boss Dana White as well as McGregor, accusing both men of being scared to accept a fight and potentially lose against a YouTube celebrity.

“And Dana White, you’re a f****** p**** too you ugly f****** bald b****!” Paul said. “You said there’s zero percent chance of this fight happening but there’s zero percent chance of you getting some f****** p****. Conor, you’re scared. Dana, you’re scared. Sign the f****** contracts you idiots.”

McGregor is currently booked to face off against Dustin Poirier in an eagerly anticipated rematch at UFC 257. The Irishman has boxed just once professionally – losing via tenth round TKO against Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He is thought to be in talks for another pro boxing match against eight division world champion Manny Pacquiao.

