Jake Paul is still pursuing a boxing match against MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

The YouTube celebrity transitioned to 2020 and looked good against extremely low-level opposition. Paul stretched his undefeated professional record to 2-0 when he sensationally knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Post-fight, the 23-year-old called for a fight with McGregor and his SBG teammate Dillon Danis. Since then, Paul has relentlessly pursued both men.

He made a public offer of $50 million to McGregor for the fight while also taking shots at his fiancée Dee Devlin.

The internet celebrity also gate-crashed a recent Danis interview, throwing water balloons at the BJJ wizard before driving away.

McGregor has ignored the callouts until recently. In an interview with Bloomberg ‘Notorious’ finally address ‘The YouTube Kid’, Jake Paul and refused to rule out fighting him.

“The numbers that that show calculated was a Mike Tyson fight. You had an icon fighting as well as Roy Jones Jr., two GOATs [greatest of all time] of combat sports,” McGregor said.

“And then you had the YouTube kid and NBA star competing underneath that. So they done good business. Am I into those competitions myself? You know it’s not the most high-level – if any level – at that stage…

“As they say, if it makes dollars, it makes sense. I know Dana [White] and the UFC are not really into it, but I’m not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I’m certainly a viewer.”

In his latest Instagram post, the American dines on some chicken while accusing McGregor of avoiding him.

“I love all chickens, besides Conor McGregor. He is the world’s biggest chicken,” Paul said. “Conor, you were just talking about me in the media saying, ‘If it makes money, it makes sense. I offered you $50 million, you’re getting paid $5million to fight Dustin Poirier. I think you’re a chicken.”

Jake Paul Calls UFC Superstar Conor McGregor A Chicken In His Latest Instagram Video! 👀🍿



BTW: This Is Jake Paul’s 344th Attempt Trying To Secure A Fight with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor.pic.twitter.com/GbMP4W5o5W — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) January 19, 2021

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight Jake Paul?