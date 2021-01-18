Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on the rise of YouTube celebrities such as Logan and Jake Paul crossing over into boxing.

Logan Paul is set to square off against one of the greatest boxers ever, Floyd Mayweather on February 20. The 25-year-old has fought just once in professional boxing and fell short when doing so against fellow viral superstar KSI. The pair previously fought to a draw in an amateur bout.

Jake Paul has found more success in the squared circle. After impressing in his lone amateur bout Paul turned professional in 2020 and looked good against low-level opposition. In November he picked up a highlight-reel knockout against former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Since then the younger Paul brother has been calling for a fight with McGregor. The viral star has been relentless in his attempts to convince ‘Notorious’ to box him. Former dual weight UFC champion McGregor has been uncharacteristically quiet about this.

In an interview with Bloomberg, McGregor commented on the rise of YouTube boxing, he said.

“If they are fighting well then it can’t make a mockery of fighting. They’re getting in and competing. I am not so much against it. What I will say though is the numbers that that show calculated was a Mike Tyson fight. You had an icon fighting as well as Roy Jones Jr., two GOATs [greatest of all time] of combat sports.

“And then you had the YouTube kid and NBA star competing underneath that. So they done good business. Am I into those competitions myself? You know it’s not the most high-level – if any level – at that stage. Obviously the Tyson vs Jones fight was very high level and very interesting to see what they’re like in their older age. I thought they both fought amazingly.

McGregor wouldn’t rule out fighting someone from the YouTube world.

“As they say, if it makes dollars, it makes sense,” McGregor concluded. “I know Dana [White] and the UFC are not really into it, but I’m not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I’m certainly a viewer.”

Do you think Conor McGregor will ever fight a YouTuber in the boxing ring?