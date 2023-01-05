Anthony Pettis offers to be Jake Paul’s MMA debut fight: “Welcome to the PFL.”

Jake Paul announced Thursday morning that he signed a contract with the PFL to take his talents to the MMA world.

Paul launched his career in boxing in 2020 and has not turned back from fighting since then. In 2021, Paul was victorious over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley twice in boxing, to most of the combat sports world’s surprise.

Paul’s most recent boxing match was against MMA legend Anderson Silva, and he certainly gained respect after defeating one of the icons of the sport. The level of competition he has faced has steadily increased over the course of his career, and now he embarks on a new challenge.

In stunning news, Jake Paul will venture into the realm of MMA, officially signing a deal with the PFL to fight under their banner. It has been reported that Paul has offered Nate Diaz a two-fight contract; one boxing match and one MMA. Despite Paul’s sights being set on Diaz, another competitor would like a piece of ‘The Problem Child’.

Jake Paul Called Out by Anthony Pettis

Upon hearing the news of Jake’s entrance into MMA, Anthony Pettis wasted no time in throwing his name into the hat of possible opponents for Paul. Pettis took to Twitter to show his desire for a fight with Paul, hoping to “welcome him to MMA’s league.”

Welcome to the PFL @jakepaul



More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available 🤝 @PeteMurrayPFL @PFLMMA @DonnDavisPFL — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) January 5, 2023

Jake Paul has been in the comfort zone of boxing for over two years now, boasting a 6-0 career record. His introduction to MMA is ambitious, and already has prominent fighters chomping at the bit to get a piece of Paul.



What do you think of Jake’s new journey into MMA? Will he be successful or will he quickly return to boxing?