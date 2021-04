In the main event of the evening, Jake Paul made quick work of former MMA fighter Ben Askren. The YouTuber stretched his perfect professional to 3-0 in the first round. Paul landed a straight shot that dropped and hurt Askren. ‘Funky’ managed to get back to his feet but was not allowed to carry on.

Check out the highlights.

