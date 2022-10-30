Jake Paul was able to defeat former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

Anderson Silva and Jake Paul went eight rounds in a back and forth match-up. The fight was a ver close on, as many people had the fight scored differently. Silva gave Paul his toughest match to date, as he was able to land some big shots on Paul, especially in the clinch with uppercuts. Silva was able to land effective punches, with less of an output. Paul’s difference maker in the bout was his combinations that he was able to utilize.

Paul kept going to Silva’s body twice, then would land a punch upstairs to the head after. Paul was able to utilize a four punch combination in the last round and knocked down Silva in the last round. ‘The Problem Chid’ has consistently improved with every fight he has had in the ring.

Paul called out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez after his win over Silva.

Catch the highlights of the match below

