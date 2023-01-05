Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz two-fight deal after signing with PFL: “I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport.”

Jake Paul has made his decision to sign with the PFL to compete in MMA, which to his credit not many people thought he would do.

Paul last competed in boxing this past October where he went toe to toe against the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

To ‘The Problem Child’s’ credit, he held his own against one of the best strikers of all time and was able to come out on top, improving his perfect record to 6-0.

The social media star has continually thrived off proving people wrong and now owning an equity share of the biggest MMA companies in the world he’s ready to do it again.

Jake Paul offers to fight Nate Diaz in MMA

After signing with the Professional Fighter League, Paul revealed in his video promo that he aims to start up and compete in a new super fight division that promises to pay fighters at least 50 percent of pay-per-view revenue, which will hopefully air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.

“I’ve already disrupted boxing and now it’s time to disrupt MMA,” Paul stated.

Jake Paul revealed his first order of business was to call out none other than Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) to a two-fight deal across a six-month period.

“I’m so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal,” Paul exclaimed.

“First, we box then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL smart cage and lay it all on the line. If that’s not balls, then I don’t know what is.”

Nate Diaz who is now out of his UFC contract is still reviewing his options for where to fight next.

Despite a boxing fight with Jake Paul already being on the table, a fight with MMA rules might in addition to the incentive of 50% pay-per-view revenue could be enough to see Diaz Vs Paul.

“Nate Diaz I’m down to fight you in your own damn sport it’s a two-fight deal let’s make it happen.”

Jake Paul Vs Nate Diaz in MMA. Do you like the sound of that?