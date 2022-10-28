Jake Paul is willing to step into the kickboxing realm if Anderson Silva beats him in their upcoming boxing fight.

Youtube sensation turned boxer, Jake Paul is set to take on the MMA legend, Anderson Silva in a boxing contest this weekend in Glendale, Arizona. Jake is known for upping the stakes of his fights by promising different types of bets for the winner and loser. An example of this is the tattoo bet he had with Tyron Woodley. Well, it was no different leading up to his fight against Silva. However, this time the stakes of the fight were rather unique.

Jake Paul proposed the following bet, which Anderson Silva eagerly accepted:

“If you win, I will fight you in an MMA fight,” Paul said.

“Woah, you so smart because you know I don’t fight MMA anymore,” Silva replied. “You so smart.”

“OK, kickboxing. I got you,” Paul stated.

“Kickboxing?” Silva said. “All right, kickboxing.” (H/T Mmainsight)

Jake Paul open to a kickboxing rematch with Anderson Silva

Jake Paul currently holds a 5 and 0 boxing record with 4 of those 5 wins coming via KO. So, it’s not surprising that Paul is the betting favorite currently, especially after the recent confusing news about Anderson Silva suffering a couple of knockouts in his recent sparring session. That’s something Silva has backtracked afterward.

Part of the bet is also that if Jake Paul wins, Anderson Silva will join him to help create a united fighters’ association, as Jake said:

“But if I win, me and you come together to create a united fighters’ association to help UFC fighters get better pay and better healthcare. You become the interim president and we unite to help these fighters once and for all.”

“Deal. Deal. Deal.”

So, either way, there is something good coming for MMA fans. Either they will get to see Anderson Silva defeat Jake Paul in a boxing contest and then perhaps again in a kickboxing fight. Or, Anderson Silva will join Jake Paul to help combat the fighter pay issue that has become more prevalent in recent years.