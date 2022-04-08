The hotly anticipated match-up between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura will be postponed further as their fight gets scrapped from UFC 273 at the last minute.

A top-15 heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura was originally being targeted for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green at the end of February. However, in mid-January earlier this year, the promotion announced that the fight was pushed back over a month to the UFC’s April PPV event due to undisclosed reasons.

Just a day before the pair of heavy-hitters were set to step inside the octagon, Nolan King of MMA Junkie, broke the news that Tybura pulled out of the fight due to illness and his fight against Rozenstruik is off the card at the last minute.

Marcin Tybura is out of #UFC273 due to illness and his bout vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik is OFF the card, per the UFC. Story coming to @MMAJunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) April 8, 2022

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was looking to get back to winning ways after being outwrestled in his last outing against Curtis Blaydes in September last year. He was handed his first loss by UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou after which he won two and dropped two in the promotion.

Beating the likes of Sergey Spivak, Ben Rothwell, and Greg Hardy in his five-fight win streak, Marcin Tybura was aiming to pick up the momentum after a unanimous decision loss to Volkov in October last year.

UFC 273 without Rozenstruik and Tybura

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had picked the canceled bout as one of his two ‘sleeper fights’ to keep an eye on ahead of UFC 273.

While the card would’ve benefitted from a clash of the heavyweights, it is still stacked to the brim with exciting fights sure to make the MMA fan drool at the action. MMA fans around the world have been waiting for UFC 273 which is set to feature two title fights and one of the most anticipated match-ups of the year between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

The main card is headlined by a title fight between UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski who will face the all-enduring Chan Sung Jung this April 9.

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his return to the octagon after undergoing neck surgery in a rematch with interim champion Petr Yan to unify the belts and be the undisputed king of the division.

In one of the most highly-awaited fights of the year, the hype train of Khamzat Chimaev will clash with the number two ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns in what is set to be the toughest challenge yet for the Chechen-born Swede.

