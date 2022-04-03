Current UFC middleweight champion, israel Adesanya has shared his thoughts on the upcoming UFC 273 card next weekend, sharing two fights from the event’s preliminary card which he urges fans and viewers to keep a close eye on.

Adesanya, the current middleweight champion under the promotion’s banner, most recently featured in the main event of UFC 271 back in February – defeating two-time foe and former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker with a unanimous decision victory.

Attempting to land his fifth successful title defense in the summer, Adesanya has idenfited a July return – possibly at UFC 277 at the end of the month, with UFC president, Dana White confirming that #2 ranked contender, Jared Cannonier would secure his premier title tilt off the back of his impressive knockout win over Derek Brunson.

Israel Adesanya holds other title wins defense over Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori

Breaking down the upcoming UFC 273 card next weekend in Jacksonville, Florida – Adesanya picked a pair of preliminary matchups from the night’s card as his two “sleeper fights” – including a matchup featuring undefeated former Cage Warriors champion, Ian Garry.

“I’d say (Jairzinho) Rozenstruik (vs. Marcin Tybura) – that’s a sleeper fight,” Israel Adesanya said on his official YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER. “‘Cause he hasn’t really been – what’s his last fight (against), (Curtis) Bladyes, and he lost. Okay, I remember that, he hadn’t shown that much in his last fight so people might be sleeping on this fight.”

“Another sleeper fight, I’d say, Ian Garry,” Israel Adesanya explained. “But, you know, people know who he is. He’s a guy with a lot of hype behind him. D. (Darian) Weeks, I’m not too sure who this guy is, but, may the odds be in your favor my man, may the odds be in your favor. All I know is, Garry’s got a lot of hype behind him and a lot of skill behind him as well. He’s very skilful.”

In his Octagon debut back in November at Madison Square Garden, Portmarnock native, Garry – who now plys his trade at Sanford MMA in Deerfield Beach, Florida – stopped Jordan Williams with a blistering first round, buzzer-beating knockout win.

