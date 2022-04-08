Walking in as a -550 favorite in his bout against Gilbert Burns, it seems like Khamzat Chimaev is suffering from no shortage of confidence against his opponent. During the UFC 273 press conference, Chimaev made a chilling prediction of his fight with the number two ranked welterweight in the world.

Khamzat Chimaev Promises To KO Gilbert Burns.

“I’m gonna smash that guy, knock him out, one minute (or) less, I promise you. He’s (a) little boy, scared boy,” said Chimaev. “I said to him yesterday, show his power, he couldn’t show that, he say I show you Saturday, and he turned around.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com).

While his prediction might seem grandiose given Burn’s standing in the division, Chimaev has ample reason to believe in his ability. With a 4-0 record in the UFC and a staggering 10-0 pro record overall, Khamzat Chimaev is easily one of the most feared men in the welterweight division. However, fans and MMA professionals see Burns as Chimaev’s biggest test to date. Despite the intrigue around the match-up, Chimaev remains cavalier towards his seasoned opponent.

It almost appears like Chimaev is looking through Burns, as the Swede has spoken openly about his desire to fight Colby Covington and potentially Israel Adesanya in the future. Burns, coming into the fight as + 370 underdog, possesses an array of top-tier skills, including ferocious knockout power and a fantastic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu game, that could potentially pose a threat to Chimaev.

In any event, Chimaev’s grim vision of how the fight will unfold speaks volumes. Regarding Burns, “I’m going to kill that guy,” said Chimaev. “I’m gonna go jump in the cage and smash that guy. I don’t care. He will be down; I will smash his face. I will stand up; I will knock him out. I don’t care, brother.”

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will finish Gilbert Burns?

