Jack Hermansson’s Wishlist Includes Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum And Chris Weidman

Jack Hermansson has a number of “big boy” names he would like to face next in the middleweight division.

Hermansson emerged as a new contender in the division following his shock unanimous decision win over Jacare Souza over the weekend.

Speaking after the fight, “The Joker” claimed he would ask the UFC who he needed to beat to get the next crack at the belt.

Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Hermansson went further and revealed his preferences.

“We want the big boys,” Hermansson said (via MMA Mania). “I have three names in mind, Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastleum and Chris Weidman. Those make sense for me.

“We will go by the rankings there. Romero is probably the highest-ranked. So, if you beat Romero, people will be just like, ‘he deserves the title shot.’ He is probably the hardest guy as well. He is a hard guy to beat and super dangerous. I want to beat the guy who earns me the title. So if that’s him, that’s the guy I want.”

Next Likely Opponent?

It’s not everyday that someone calls out Romero, but that would certainly be an entertaining fight. However, Romero is currently recovering from pneumonia and seems likely to face Paulo Costa next whenever he’s ready to return.

Gastelum, meanwhile, is recovering from his brutal five-round war with Israel Adesanya earlier this month. He could be an option if Hermansson is willing to wait though.

Weidman seems to be the best option. The All-American last competed in November and recently claimed he hoped to be back in training camp by June.

Who do you want to see Hermansson face next?