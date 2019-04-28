UFC Ft. Lauderdale Results: Jack Hermansson Upsets Jacare Souza

UFC Ft. Lauderdale’s main event saw Ronaldo Souza take on Jack Hermansson in a middleweight fight with serious title implications.

As always, LowkickMMA will have you covered with all the results from UFC on ESPN+ 8 from Florida as they happen.

“Jacare” Souza (26-6) entered UFC Ft. Lauderdale’s main event having won four of his last six fights. He most recently defeated former middleweight champion Chris Weidman last November.

As for Hermansson (19-4). “The Joker” has been ripping through competition heading into UFC Ft. Lauderdale. He has won three straight. Most recently outclassing David Branch just four weeks ago.

Round One

Hermansson throws a leg kick to start. He throws a jumping knee but pulls back. Souza jabs the body and keeps his right hand cocked and ready to go. Hermansson lands a big right hand, then a stiff jab. He slams a hard leg kick into Souza. Souza lands a right hand, but Hermansson gets free with a knee to the body. Both guys trade hands. Hermansson clips Souza and Souza drops. Hermansson jumps on the neck. Souza defends after some trouble. The fight gets back to the feet. Hermansson lands some knees inside the clinch as “The Joker” presses the Brazilian into the cage. Hermansson keeps a body lock on Souza and tries to trip the Brazilian as he knees him. Souza breaks free, the round ends.

Round Two

Souza presses and lands a counter right hand to start round two. Hermansson doubles up his jab and throws a leg kick. Souza lands a big left hook, Hermansson throws a right hand to answer. Hermansson times a takedown and ends up in Souza’s guard. Here we go. Souza is very active off his back but Hermansson is landing some ground and pound. Nothing too serious, however. Hermansson opens up with shots to the body and head. He lands an elbow. Souza closes his guard but its more or less a stalling technique. “The Joker” is none stop with his punches and he is even throwing an elbow every now and again. One minute left in the round. Hermansson mauls Souza as the frame ends.

Round Three

Hermansson opens with a leg kick. He throws a front kick but misses. Hermansson dives for a takedown but Souza sprawls nicely and easily defends. Souza rips the body of Hermansson. Hermansson answers with a left hand. He throws another leg kick. Souza stalks now but he is eating leg kicks as he moves in. Hermansson lands a counter right hand. Souza lands a left hook. He digs a hook to Hermansson’s body. Hermansson might be hurt. Souza goes back to the body with a left hand, then a right. Hermansson fires off a quick jab. Souza lands a right hook, he presses forward. 10 seconds in the round. He drops Hermanson with a right. The horn sounds.

Round Four

Souza takes the center but Hermansson looks for a quick takedown. Nothing doing as the Brazilian defends. Hermansson right back to the leg kicks. Hermanson fires a straight right hand. Souza lands a right hand. Hermansson opens up with an uppercut, he wings a right, then a left. He moves forward and lands a body kick. Hermansson continues to pepper Souza with shots. Souza lunges in with a right but misses. Hermansson clips him with another uppercut. “The Joker” is fighting at a very quick pace here. He clinches Souza and presses him against the cage. The men take a bit of a breather and break free. Hermansson lands a one-two as the horn sounds to end the round.

Round Five

Hermansson clinches straight away and drags Souza to the ground. The Brazilian pops back to his feet. The middleweights trade jabs. Hermansson pumps his jab, Souza eats it. He drills a knee into Souza’s chest. Souza likely needs a finish and is fighting like such. Hermansson circles to the left, Souza follows and eats a right hand. Hermansson clips him with a one-two. He places a nice sneaky uppercut. Souza presses forward and lands a body shot. He digs to Hermansson’s body again. Hermansson fires a right hand then a knee. Souza lands another body shot. Hermansson is hurt. Souza lands, Hermansson takes the fight to the ground and the horn sounds.

Jack Hermansson defeats Ronaldo Souza via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-48)