Jack Della Maddalena Welcomes Dream Fight Against Islam Makhachev: “Come Get It”

The newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena has issued a direct response to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s interest in moving up a division to challenge for a second title.

Jack Della Maddalena Eyes Superfight with Pound-for-Pound King Islam Makhachev

After defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 315 in Montreal, Della Maddalena addressed the possibility of facing Makhachev, stating, “Come get it. Come get it.”

Della Maddalena acknowledged Makhachev’s accomplishments, describing him as one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. He expressed that a bout with Makhachev would be a significant opportunity, calling it a “dream” matchup and emphasizing his readiness for the challenge.

“Of course, fighting Islam-what a dream. Pound-for-pound, I’d say probably the number one, maybe number two guy right now, so it’s a dream come true,” Jack Della Maddalena said. The Australian champion also noted the significance of avenging his countryman Alexander Volkanovski’s two losses to Makhachev, stating, “[Islam] is pound-for-pound number one in the world and I’m going to get it back for Volk.”

Islam Makhach currently holds the UFC Lightweight Championship when he captured the lightweight title by defeating Charles Oliveira via submission at UFC 280 in October 2022. He has since defended the belt against notable opponents, including Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano, earning multiple performance bonuses. He is recognized for his strong background in combat sambo, having won a world championship in 2016, and for his grappling and submission skills. Makhachev trains at the American Kickboxing Academy under head coach Javier Mendez, and has also worked closely with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has served as both a mentor and occasional coach.

Jack Della Maddalena made it clear that he intends to defend his title against the best available opponent, and that he welcomes the challenge from Islam Makhachev as part of the ongoing narrative in the fight game.

Makhachev, who has set records in the lightweight division and is on a long winning streak, responded on social media, indicating his intent to pursue a second championship. Della Maddalena, for his part, remains focused on his reign as champion and is prepared for what comes next, stating, “I always believed the cream would rise to the top, and here it is.”