The Anti-Celebrity Champion: Jack Della Maddalena’s Grit Over Glamour Approach Pays Off at UFC 315

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jack Della Maddalena Bests Belal Muhammad in Five-Round War to Win Welterweight Title - UFC 315 Highlights

Jack Della Maddalena became the new UFC welterweight champion at UFC 315, defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision after a five-round contest in Montreal. Della Maddalena relied on high-volume striking and strong takedown defense, allowing only a single takedown from Muhammad, who is known for his wrestling. The victory extended Della Maddalena’s win streak to 18, while marking Muhammad’s first loss since 2019.

No Fame, Just Fights: Jack Della Maddalena Claims UFC Title

After the fight, Della Maddalena addressed his motivations, stating:

“I think there’s a lot of people that just want to be celebrities, you know. I just love to fight, I love to get in there and perform, I love preparing for fights. So, yeah, I’m not trying to be a celebrity-I just want to keep knocking off challenges.”

His comments appeared to contrast his approach with that of other fighters in the division who have embraced a more public persona. While Della Maddalena did not mention specific names, the statement was interpreted by some as a possible reference to Ian Machado Garry or Colby Covington. Both have been known for their outspoken personalities and efforts to build their profiles outside the cage. Garry, in particular, was vocal during UFC 315 fight week, attempting to draw attention through playful antics and expressing frustration at being overlooked for a title shot.

Covington, meanwhile, has previously discussed the potential of a high-profile bout with Della Maddalena, emphasizing the promotional aspect of such matchups.

Jack Della Maddalena’s focus remains on competition rather than celebrity. He expressed interest in facing UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, suggesting a willingness to take on new challenges rather than seeking the spotlight for its own sake. His approach, centered on preparation and performance, stands out in a division where self-promotion is often seen as a path to opportunity.

The outcome at UFC 315 and Della Maddalena’s post-fight remarks reinforce his reputation as a fighter who prioritizes grit over glamour, letting results in the octagon speak for themselves.

