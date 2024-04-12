Israel Adesanya wants to ‘Test out’ Khamzat Chimaev if he gets past Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia

If Khamzat Chimaev can get past Robert Whittaker this summer, a fight with former two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya may be in his future.

On Saturday, June 22, ‘Borz’ will face his first true test at 185 when he meets one of the division’s most respected ex-champions. The Reaper’ is fresh off a big win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 and is potentially one W away from another crack at the middleweight crown.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, ‘The Last Stylebender’ declared that if Chimaev offers up an impressive showing against Whittaker, He might be enticed to sign on the dotted line for a showdown with the undefeated Chechen monster.

“If Khamzat [Chimaev] beats Rob [Whittaker], I want to test that.”



Israel Adesanya says there aren't many names left he wants to fight.



▶️ https://t.co/sjcdpUvdVU #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/hqqSzsJzqY — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 12, 2024

“If Khamzat [Chimaev] beats Rob [Whittaker], I want to test that,” Adesanya said.

Of course, Khamzat Chimaev isn’t the only middleweight on Adesanya’s radar. The New Zealander still intends on settling the score with the man who took his 185-pound strap in September — Sean Strickland.

“I’m gonna get Strickland again,” Adesanya added. “Definitely gonna get him again.“

Above all, Israel Adesanya has some business to handle with Dricus Du Plessis

Before Israel Adesanya handles business with Chimaev and Strickland, he’ll be tasked with taking out South African superstar and reigning middleweight champ, Dricus Du Plessis.

DDP and the ‘Stylebender’ appeared to be on a collision course ever since an uncomfortable staredown following Du Plessis’ win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

However, those plans were dashed when Strickland delivered a dominant performance against Adesanya to win the middleweight title at UFC 293 in September. Since then, Strickland has surrendered the belt to DDP, once again putting the Du Plessis and Adesanya on a path of destruction.

When and where Du Plessis vs. Adesanya goes down is yet to be determined, but with Chimaev vs. Whittaker and now Strickland vs. Costa expected to go down over the next couple of months, things are going to get very interesting at the top of a loaded middleweight division.

Check out Israel Adesanya’s full appearance on The MMA Hour below: