Sean Strickland settles fighter pay fiasco with UFC execs, agrees to meet Paulo Costa in June showdown

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will be returning to the Octagon this summer.

Strickland is coming off a split-decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis in January to lose his middleweight title. Since then, he has been campaigning for an immediate rematch, but all signs point to Israel Adesanya getting the next title shot.

With that, Strickland took to social media to blast fighter pay as he was disappointed with what the UFC was offering him. But, just a day after his rant, Sean Strickland took to X to reveal that he had a successful meeting with the UFC and he has agreed to face Paulo Costa.

“Well had a meeting with the UFC and told them that I don’t want to be rich. I want to be able to support a family after my career is done They actually were pretty supportive, made it happen. Thank you fans! Alright @BorrachinhaMMA you got your wish… Let’s do some bleeding,” Strickland wrote.

According to MMAFighting, Strickland vs. Costa is now targeted to take place at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey. The main event of the card has not been revealed, but the event will feature a pivotal middleweight bout.

Paulo Costa responds to Sean Strickland

After Sean Strickland revealed he had a productive with the UFC and agreed to fight Paulo Costa, the Brazilian took to social media to react to the news, as he seems interested in the bout.

Strickland vs. Costa should be a very fan-friendly fight and one many fans will be looking forward to. But, until the contract is signed the fight is not official.

Strickland is currently ranked as the No. 1 contender at middleweight while Costa is ranked seventh following his loss to Robert Whittaker in February. The winner of this fight could very well get a title shot next time out, which adds to the intrigue of the scrap.