Sean Strickland claims Canada threatened to pull him from title fight at UFC 297: ‘They absolutely hated me’

Sean Strickland says his first title defense of his middleweight title almost didn’t happen.

Strickland headlined UFC 297 back in January in Toronto, Ontario, Canada against Dricus Du Plessis. In the lead-up to the fight, Strickland was vocal about his displeasure with Canada and also made controversial comments.

According to Strickland, he says during fight week, he was nearly removed from the card due to his comments, which is why he isn’t getting a rematch with Du Plessis.

“The UFC fans want me and Dricus to settle it,” Sean Strickland tweeted. “Dricus wants to settle it. We all know I fought in a dirty liberal country who f***** me. Dana [White] knows it. The UFC knows it. IF IT WAS ANYONE ELSE ON THE ROSTER THE REMATCH WOULD HAPPEN! Do the right thing, UFC…

Alright yall! I'm done bitching!



Thanks for rolling with me even when I'm acting like a woman venting!



Hope you are at home with a hot woman, surrounded by guns and meat.



If you don't have either of those settle on an ugly woman but no compromise on the guns!!! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2024

“No, man, it is a fact… Trust me…” Strickland replied when a Twitter user said no rematch with Du Plessis would prove he was robbed on purpose. “Canada absolutely hated me and threatened to pull me. You know, man, I’m not climbing that f****** ladder again….. If that isn’t it for me, [I don’t know], boxing… Go make millions beating up Jake Paul lmao (laughing my ass off).”

No man it is a fact… Trust me… Canada absolutely hated me and threatened to pull me. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2024

It is interesting that Strickland is also talking about a potential move to boxing, despite being one fight removed from winning the middleweight title in a massive upset against Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland In No Man’s Land At Middleweight

Sean Strickland has been campaigning for a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis due to the fact the fight was super competitive and was a split decision.

However, all signs point to the UFC making Du Plessis vs. Adesanya for the belt next. Then, Dana White announced that Robert Whittaker would face Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia in a No. 1 contender bout at middleweight.

With Whittaker vs. Chimaev set for a No. 1 contender bout, Strickland does not have his next fight booked, and will likely have to win a couple of fights to get another crack at the belt.