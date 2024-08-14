Israel Adesanya reacts as Sean Strickland confirmed as number one contender after UFC 305: ‘I like it’

Slated to headline UFC 305 this weekend in a title grudge match with arch-rival, Dricus du Plessis, former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya claims he “likes” the idea of a rematch with Sean Strickland – who was confirmed as the number one contender to the throne by Dana White overnight.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight gold holder, has been out of action since he took on the outspoken, Strickland back in September of last year ‘Downunder’ – losing his title in a stunning unanimous decision loss to the massive underdog.

Israel Adesanya likes the idea of facing Sean Strickland after UFC 305

And taking on promotional-perfect star, du Plessis this weekend in Australia, former two-time champion, Adesanya appears most definitely receptive to news that the victor of the UFC 305 headliner will face off with Strickland, in a bid to avenge just his second defeat at the 185lbs limit.

“Oh, really?” Israel Adesanya asked The Mac Life when he learned of Sean Strickland’s status as number one contender after UFC 305. “Ok, cool. That’s nice, I didn’t think the UFC would announce it [who the number one contender is] like that but I thought maybe (Robert) Whittaker versus Khamzat (Chimaev).”

The moment Israel Adesanya finds out Sean Strickland is set to face the winner of himself and Dricus Du Plessis: "Cool" pic.twitter.com/jYrbSq2O1U — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) August 14, 2024

“I have to think about it – I like it,” Israel Adesanya claimed. “I don’t mind it, I like it. Cool.”

Slated to land himself a rematch against either Adesanya or du Plessis ahead of UFC 305, Strickland dropped the undisputed middleweight crown against the Pretoria native back in January of this year in Canada, in a controversial split decision loss – which he has been vocal about since.

Returning to winning ways at UFC 302 back in May, Strickland turned in an impressive decision win over former title challenger, Paulo Costa in Newark, New Jersey.