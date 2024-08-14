Khamzat Chimaev too Inactive: Sean Strickland Next in Line for a Title Shot Claims Dana White

Sean Strickland is next.

After delivering a lights-out performance against Israel Adesanya to claim the middleweight title last year, Strickland was relieved of his duties as the 185-pound champ in January, surrendering the strap to Dricus Du Plessis via a razor-close split decision.

Failing to secure an immediate rematch, Strickland went on to earn a victory over Paulo Costa in June, solidifying his spot as the division’s No. 1 ranked contender. Believing he’s more than deserving of another shot at middleweight gold, Strickland confidently declared that he would sit on the sidelines until the promotion saw fit to give him his opportunity.

With Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev set to co-headline UFC 308 in October, there was some debate as to who would face the winner of this weekend’s main event clash between Adesanya and Du Plessis.

However, we now have a clear answer after Dana White declared during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show that Strickland is next.

“Sean Strickland right now is the No. 1-ranked Middleweight in the world and the answer is yes,” White said.

Khamzat Chimaev’s inactivity ensures Sean Strickland gets the next shot

The news did come as a bit of a surprise to fight fans considering how hard the UFC has been trying to push undefeated Chechen monster Khamzat Chimaev in recent years. Unfortunately, Chimaev’s frequent inactivity has kept him from securing a spot atop the division.

“Chimaev should be ranked top 5 but he’s been inactive,” White said. “He’s good [health-wise]. Leading up to this fight right now, he’s good. Oct. 26, he is the co-main event. That should be a fun fight. Again, knock on wood that everybody makes it to Abu Dhabi” (h/t MMA Mania).

‘Borz’ was scheduled to headline the UFC’s June debut in Saudi Arabia, but an undisclosed illness forced him to bow out of the bout.

Chimaev stormed into the UFC in 2020, earning three impressive wins in the span of eight weeks. Since then, he’s barely averaged one fight per year with his last appearance coming at UFC 294 in October. Over the last few years, Chimaev has seen six high-profile fights canceled, including three previously scheduled meetings with former welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

According to BetOnline.ag, Chimaev is favored to withdraw from the upcoming UFC 308 lineup with the odds of him not showing up sitting at -140.