UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was planning on stepping up to heavyweight in his next fight had he dethroned 205lb king, Jan Blachowicz this past weekend.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was hoping to become a dual-weight champion in the UFC 259 main event.

Adesanya was competitive through three rounds which took place on the feet.

In the championship rounds Blachowicz switched up his game plan and began utilizing his wrestling skills to dominate Adesanya on the mat.

Ultimately, the Polish puncher walked away with a unanimous decision win.

During an interview with Sirius XM, City Kickboxing head coach, Eugene Bareman, revealed his fighter was planning to step up and face Stipe Miocic next if he had won at UFC 259.

“I think I can answer this because it is beside the point now, we lost. If we won the title, for me and our management team and our team, we were going to go all the way,” Bareman said. “Why stop there? We were going to go up, but nothing to do with Jon Jones. Israel has stated he’s too close to Francis Ngannou to fight him. But, if Miocic won we were going to go all the way 100 percent.”

Bareman insisted the planned move to heavyweight was not in pursuit of a lucrative super-fight with Jon Jones.

“Jon Jones, he doesn’t come into any of our planning. When we are planning Israel’s career, he doesn’t exist in any of those decisions,” Bareman said. “The only person that exists in Jon Jones’ head and life is Israel… If we beat Blachowicz we were going to try and do what has never been done before. Given that Miocic wins.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Miocic is set to defend his heavyweight strap at UFC 260. The champ will face Francis Ngannou in a highly anticipated rematch. Miocic picked up a decision win over the power puncher when they first fought at UFC 220.

Jones appears to be guaranteed an immediate title shot has he prepares to step up in weight. The long-time 205lb champ relinquished his title last year and is currently bulking up ahead of a potential fight with Miocic or Ngannou.

Adesanya will now move back down to defend his middleweight title.

‘Stylebender’ is keen on a fight with Darren Till but the Englishman must first get by Marvin Vettori on April 10.

Who do you want to see Israel Adesanya fight next?