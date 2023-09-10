Israel Adesanya may have come up short in his middleweight championship fight against Sean Strickland and UFC 293, but that didn’t stop the ‘The Last Stylebender’ from enjoying the Australian nightlife.

‘The Last Stylebender lost the 185-pound title for the second time in less than a year after he fell flat against his outspoken challenger, Sean Strickland. Despite the unfortunate result, Adesanya was ready to put the past behind him and have a good time, as evidenced in a video posted by the two-time titleholder on X.

Israel Adesanya Skips UFC 293 Post-Fight Press Conference

Israel Adesanya was so ready to move on from his loss on Saturday night that he skipped the UFC 293 post-fight press conference. After briefly addressing press members, he let everyone know that City Kickboxing coach Eugene Baremen would be answering questions on his behalf.

Unfortunately, that decision left a lot of questions unanswered. After losing two of his last three fights, many fans hoped to get some insight into Adesanya’s mindset during his lopsided loss to Strickland. Fans were also interested in hearing about what could be next for him.

If UFC President Dana White gets his way, what’s next for Israel Adesanya is another immediate rematch. ‘I think you do the rematch,” White said during his appearance at the post-fight press event. That information received a collective sigh from fight fans on social media, who believe there are far more exciting options for Sean Strickland, the biggest being a showdown with the middleweight division’s top-ranked contender, Dricus Du Plessis.

Many were also critical of White’s statement after considering the fact that Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight title in March after receiving an immediate rematch with his longtime foe Alex Pereira.

