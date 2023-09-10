Despite now missing out of his opportunity to challenge arch-nemesis, Israel Adesanya for gold last night at UFC 293, surging number one ranked middleweight, Dricus du Plessis made have positioned himself astutely for a pairing with newly-minted champion, Sean Strickland, warning the headliner winner that he plans to bring the belt “home” to his native South Africa.

du Plessis, the current number one ranked middleweight contender, earned his slot at the top of the competitive weight class back in July during International Fight Week, stopping former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker with a massive second round TKO victory.

Missing out on a quickfire return in a title grudge match with Adesanya through a lingering injury, du Plessis watched on last night at Covina native, Strickland managed to turn in one of the biggest upset wins in title fight history, defeating the City Kickboxing staple with a unanimous decision win in Sydney, Australia.

Dricus du Plessis stakes claim for title fight with Sean Strickland

And appearing to note his interest in a return to competition in a title affair against the hugely outspoken, Strickland, du Plessis insisted it made no difference as to whom he fought in his first title outing under the UFC banner – remaining confident of striking spoils.

“Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home,” Dricus du Plessis posted on his official X account after the culmination of UFC 293.

Makes no difference to me, the belt is coming home 🇿🇦 — Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) September 10, 2023

Prior to his knockout win over former champion, Whittaker, du Plessis had turned in other notable stoppages of common-foes, Derek Brunson, and former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till.

And while the Pretoria native has sights fixed on a title fight in his return to the Octagon, UFC leader, Dana White has stressed his desire to book an immediate championship rematch between Strickland and Adesanya.

Would you like to see Dricus du Plessis fight Sean Strickland after UFC 293?