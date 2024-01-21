Israel Adesanya opens as betting favorite to beat Dricus du Plessis in title grudge fight after UFC 297

Off the back of UFC 297 overnight, former two-time divisional champion, Israel Adesanya has opened as a betting favorite to beat newly-minted gold holder, Dricus du Plessis in the pair’s expected title grudge match next – amid a failed pairing last year.

Headlining UFC 297 overnight in Toronto, du Plessis landed the undisputed middleweight crown with a close, split decision win over common-foe, Sean Strickland – ending the outspoken gold holder’s title reign in his first attempted title defense.

As for Adesanya, the City Kickboxing staple has yet to make his return to the Octagon since he dropped his middleweight title to Strickland back in September of last year at UFC 293, in one of the biggest title fight upsets in the history of the promotion.

And missing out on an Octagon-side viewing at UFC 297 last night, Israel Adesanya, who opened as a betting favorite to beat du Plessis in a title fight last year – remains a distinct favorite to beat the newly-crowned champion should they share the Octagon before the end of the year.

With odds on a title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya set for an imminent release – the duo have been linked with a quickfire turnaround in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC 300 in April.

Becoming the first champion to lose his title twice in a calendar year with his decision loss to Strickland last September, Adesanya has remained entirely coy on his fighting future – in terms of a rematch with the former, or a title grudge match with du Plessis prior to UFC 297.

Israel Adesanya welcomes Dricus du Plessis battle after UFC 297

However, receiving a certain call out from the South African to rekindle their rivalry in a bid to settle it, Adesanya took to his official social media to address the prospect of a clash – appearing open to the possibility – having found himself continually linked with an impending return to combat sports competition, against a multitude of potential opponents.

“IS~RA~EL ADESANYA,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account. “This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching. We Write History.”

Speaking on the possibility himself of sharing the Octagon with Israel Adesanya in his first attempted title defense of the middleweight crown, du Plessis claimed he would be open to the chances of fighting the Nigerian-Kiwi at UFC 300 in April – as part of another addition to the already-stacked flagship card for the organization.

Facing-off with du Plessis in the Octagon at UFC 290 last July, then-champion, Adesanya was gearing up for a title offing with the Pretoria native, however, a lingering injury suffered prior to his title-eliminator win over common-opposition, Robert Whittaker ultimately ruled him from a September turnaround, with Strickland taking his place against Adesanya.