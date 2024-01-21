Israel Adesanya accepts call out from Dricus du Plessis after UFC 297 title win: ‘Our paths are destined to cross again’

Former two-time middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya appears to be all ears toward last night’s call out from rival and newly-crowned divisional champion, Dricus du Plessis following UFC 297 – claiming the duo’s paths are “destined” to cross once more.

Adesanya, a former two-time undisputed middleweight titleholder, has been sidelined since he took main event honors at UFC 293 back in September, suffering his second championship loss in the space of a year, in the form of an upset decision loss to Sean Strickland in Australia.

And failing to appear at UFC 297 last night in Toronto, Adesanya was initially expected to feature at Octagon-side ahead of the main event bout, between Strickland and South African force, du Plessis.

Turning in a close, split judging win over Strickland, Pretoria native, du Plessis landed his first title victory since his move to the Octagon four years prior, retaining his promotional-perfect run to boot in a hard-fought five round clash with the champion.

And immediately switching focus to his first title defense in the immediate aftermath of his UFC 297 win, du Plessis urged City Kickboxing staple, Adesanya to make a hasty return to the Octagon – amid links to a quickfire turnaround on a monumental UFC 300 card in April.

Israel Adesanya welcomes Dricus du Plessis fight

Welcoming the opportunity to settle the score with du Plessis in a bid to become a three-time middleweight gold holder, Nigerian-Kiwi striker, Adesanya responded on social media.

“IS~RA~EL ADESANYA,” Israel Adesanya posted on his official X account. “This arc in my story was written long ago. Our paths are destined to cross again. Stay tuned for the next episode, thanks for watching. We Write History.”

Sharing the Octagon in a tense face-off back in July of last year following UFC 290 during International Fight Week, Adesanya’s planned September fight with du Plessis was scuppered after the latter was unable to recover from a lingering injury suffered pre-fight.

