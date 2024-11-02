Report – Islam Makhachev targeted to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 title fight

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is reportedly targeted to make his return to the Octagon as soon as January, taking headliner honours at UFC 311 in a title fight rematch against surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan. The flagship card is expected to take place on January 18. with an official location and venue yet to be announced.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since he took main event status at UFC 303 back in June.

Successfully defending his crown for the third time on that occasion, Russian finisher, Makhachev turned in a hard-fought win against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier, courtesy of a fifth round D’Arce choke submission in New Jersey.

As for Tsarukyan, the Armenian challenger has been sidelined since he earned the number one rank at 155lbs back in April, landing a close, controversial split decision win over former titleholder and common-foe, Charles Oliveira.

I’m told the rematch between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan is being planned for UFC 311 on January 18,” Manouk Akopyan posted on X. “A location/venue under consideration is the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the Clippers’ new $2 billion arena.”

“Los Angeles has the largest population of Armenians outside of the country. Fight night could be a massive home-court advantage for Tsarukyan, whose fans have proven to travel well, most recently at UFC 300 when he beat Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan is currently in LA training.

Prior to his successful defense against former interim gold holder, Poirier earlier this annum, Makhachev racked up his second professional win over former featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski — stopping the New South Wales native with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win back in October of last year.

First fighting at UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg back in 2019, Makhachev landed a back-and-forth unanimous decision win over Tsarukyan, handing the latter just his second professional mixed martial arts defeat.