Report – Islam Makhachev targeted to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 title fight

ByRoss Markey
Report - Islam Makhachev targeted to rematch Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 title fight

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is reportedly targeted to make his return to the Octagon as soon as January, taking headliner honours at UFC 311 in a title fight rematch against surging contender, Arman Tsarukyan. The flagship card is expected to take place on January 18. with an official location and venue yet to be announced.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the promotion’s books, has been sidelined since he took main event status at UFC 303 back in June.

gettyimages 2155669835 612x612 1

Successfully defending his crown for the third time on that occasion, Russian finisher, Makhachev turned in a hard-fought win against former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier, courtesy of a fifth round D’Arce choke submission in New Jersey.

READ MORE:  Sean Strickland’s Controversial Comments Target Kamala Harris Supporters and LGBTQ+ Policies

As for Tsarukyan, the Armenian challenger has been sidelined since he earned the number one rank at 155lbs back in April, landing a close, controversial split decision win over former titleholder and common-foe, Charles Oliveira.

L5WSFII7XZMU3MJK5DMAXNMFQA

Islam Makhachev targeted to fight Arman Tsarukyan in UFC 311 rematch

And expected to take on Arman Tsarukyan next, American Kickboxing Academy staple, Islam Makhachev is reportedly targeted to fight his past rival as soon as January in the main event of UFC 311.

I’m told the rematch between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan is being planned for UFC 311 on January 18,” Manouk Akopyan posted on X. “A location/venue under consideration is the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the Clippers’ new $2 billion arena.”

READ MORE:  Report - Alex Pereira offered short notice title fight with Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 310

“Los Angeles has the largest population of Armenians outside of the country. Fight night could be a massive home-court advantage for Tsarukyan, whose fans have proven to travel well, most recently at UFC 300 when he beat Charles Oliveira. Tsarukyan is currently in LA training.

Prior to his successful defense against former interim gold holder, Poirier earlier this annum, Makhachev racked up his second professional win over former featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski — stopping the New South Wales native with a stunning second round high-kick knockout win back in October of last year.

READ MORE:  'Go back to Chechnya’ Sean Strickland mocks Khamzat Chimaev, claims title shot against Dricus Du Plessis
Islam Makhachev on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return: 'Why would I want extra competition in the lightweight division?'

First fighting at UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg back in 2019, Makhachev landed a back-and-forth unanimous decision win over Tsarukyan, handing the latter just his second professional mixed martial arts defeat.

READ MORE:  Paddy Pimblett on Jake Paul’s boxing evolution: 'You've got to give him his due'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts