Islam Makhachev planning ‘Something special’ for UFC 302 fight with Dustin Poirier: ‘I will finish’

Undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev claims he has “something special” planned for his UFC 302 title fight return against former interim titleholder, Dustin Poirier next month – vowing to finish the Lafayette challenger.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight champion, and current pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter under the banner of the organization, is slated to make his comeback next month in New Jersey, headlining against Poirier atop UFC 302.

Mandatory Credit: Justin White – Triple MMA

Sidelined since last October, Russian star, Makhachev turned in a one-sided first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over two-fight rival, Alexander Volkanovski – handing the former featherweight champion his first professional knockout defeat.

Islam Makhachev plans “something special” for UFC 302

Accused of likely “underestimating” his UFC 302 fight with Poirier by the Louisana veteran’s head coach, Mike Brown, Makhachev plans to finish the former with “something special” in mind for their showdown in Newark.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

“Ever time when he (Dustin Poirier) fights the champion, somebody chokes him,” Islam Makhachev told Good Guy / Bad Guy. “Now, I have to prepare something special. And we did, in the gym. I have something special for the next fight.”

Admittedly weighing up his own fighting future ahead of his return at UFC 302, Poirier, a former interim gold holder, claimed he could potentially hang up his gloves even with a victory against Makhachev, as he enters the fight as a significant betting underdog.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro – USA TODAY Sports

As for immediate plans after his title defense, Makhachev claimed he would pursue a move to the welterweight limit off the back of his fight with Poirier – as he continues to clamour for a title fight with incumbent gold holder, Leon Edwards.

Who wins at UFC 302 next month: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?