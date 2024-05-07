Dustin Poirier questions if Islam Makhachev underestimates him pre-UFC 302: ‘I can finish anybody in the world’

Ahead of next month’s title showdown with undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier has questioned if the defending gold holder is actually underestimating the challenge he presents ahead of their UFC 302 clash.



Poirier, a former interim lightweight titleholder and the current number three ranked contender, is slated to return next month in New Jersey, taking on Russian force, Makhachev in an undisputed lightweight title clash.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro – USA TODAY Sports

Returning to the winner’s enclosure at UFC 299 back in March, Lafayette native, Poirier most recently turned in a second round knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis, rallying to land a stoppage victory over the Nimes native.

As for Makhachev, the pound-for-pound number one will feature for the first time since he turned in a first round high-kick and strikes knockout win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in the pair’s rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Megan Briggs

Dustin Poirier questions Islam Makhachev’s mindset pre-UFC 302

And taking on Makhachev next month in Newark, Poirier, who has admittedly weighed up a retirement from the sport – win or lose against the Russian standout, questioned first and foremost, if he’s being underestimated.

Mandatory Credit: Giuseppe Cacece

“I haven’t been keeping up a whole lot but when I was at the gym, Mike Brown told me, ‘Man, i think this guy (Islam Makhachev) may be underestimating your Jiu-Jitsu and underestimating how dangerous you are.’” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “I think what he was referring to was an interview with Islam saying, ‘This is an easy fight for me.’ I was tagged in a bunch of stuff on Instagram and Twitter of him saying that.”

“And I don’t know, maybe he goes about all fights like that, but I can finish and beat anybody at 155 pounds in the world,” Dustin Poirier explained. “I really believe that. And he doesn’t have to believe it. I’m the one who has to believe it and go out there and beat his a**. I can do that.”

Who wins at UFC 302 next month: Islam Makhachev or Dustin Poirier?