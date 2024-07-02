Islam Makhachev shuts down October title fight with Michael Chandler: ‘You are unreliable, dude’

Islam Makhachev turns down fight with Michael Chandler you are unreliable dude

Despite claiming he had received a shocking offer to return at UFC 308 in a title charge against undisputed lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, veteran contender, Michael Chandler has already had that prospective clash shut down by the gold holder.

Overnight, fans were sent into raptures o social media by the above-mentioned Missouri native, Chandler, who claimed an offer had been floated to him to return in October atop a UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, challenging undisputed champion, Makahchev for lightweight spoils. 

Furthermore, Chandler expressed his interest in instead reigniting the flames on a fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor following the axing of a UFC 303 clash last weekend – vying to take on the Dubliner at the Las Vegas Sphere ahead of a Noche UFC event in September.

And vowing to meet Makhachev in the middle of the Octagon and likely knock out the pound-for-pound number one, Chandler boasted his own wrestling ability as the key to defeating the Russian standout.

Islam Makhachev turns down title fight with Michael Chandler

However, any aspirations the former Bellator MMA star perceived of landing a blockbuster fight for gold in October have already been shut down by Makhachev, who claimed the former would likely just return to a fight with McGregor if the Dubliner gets over his latest injury slump.

“You are unreliable dude, one tweet from your master, and you’ll run away,” Islam Makhachev replied to Michael Chandler. “Champ needs real opponent.”

Furthermore, overnight, Makhachev rejected the offer of an immediate rematch with former interim champion, Dustin Poirier – whom he recently submitted at UFC 302 back in May with a fifth round D’Arce choke win in New Jersey. 

Still linked with a UFC 308 comeback regardless, Makhachev has been touted to take on surging number one contender, Arman Tsarukyan in another rematch – who faces a race against time aimd his recent suspension dished out by the NSAC following his part in a pre-fight brawl with a member of the crowd at UFC 300. 

