Conor McGregor takes inspiration from Alex Pereira’s win at UFC 303: ‘Excited to secure my new date’

Having missed out on his scheduled return at UFC 303 in place of a stunning performance from Alex Pereira, ex-champion, Conor McGregor has taken inspiration from the Brazilian as he plots a new timeframe for his own comeback to the Octagon.

Himself slated to headline the International FIght Week card over the course of last weekend, former two-weight champion, McGregor fractured a toe on his left foot in weeks ahead of the pairing, forcing him to scrap a slated welterweight fight against Michael Chandler.

The Dubliner’s latest injury setback now extends his hiatus from the Octagon to over three years, most recently featuring at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, on that occasion fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

Conor McGregor talks up chances of landing new return date

Vowing to return as soon as September, despite claims from UFC CEO, Dana White how the promotion’s scheduled is already mapped out for the remainder of the year, McGegor remains steadfast on landing his new date – tipping his hat to Pereira after the Brazilian defended his injury withdrawal.

“Real recognise real,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Excited to secure my new date.”

Real recognise real. Excited to secure my new date. pic.twitter.com/nKmGZ9QfRT — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 2, 2024

While the former duel-weight champion has sights on a new date with Chandler, the Missouri veteran stunningly claimed overnight how he was offered an October title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 308, issuing an ultimatum to McGregor subsequently.

Eyeing a massive showdown at the promotion’s Las Vegas Sphere in September atop UFC 307, Chandler claimed if the former’s injury was in his rearview mirror by then, he would entertain a rescheduled fight with the Crumlin striker.

