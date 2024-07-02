Michael Chandler claims he’s been offered October title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Amid uncertainty over his failed fight with former two-division champion, Conor McGregor, former lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler has claimed an undisputed title fight with pound-for-pound number one, Islam Makhachev has been offered to him for UFC 308 in October in Abu Dhabi,

Chandler, the current number six ranked divisional challenger, has been sidelined since 2022, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to arch-rival, Dustin Poirier in the pair’s grudge fight at Madison Square Garden.

And slated to headline UFC 303 just last weekend during International FIght Week, Chandler saw a welterweight clash with former champion, McGregor fall to the wayside just weeks’ out, with the Dubliner fracturing a toe on his left foot.

Michael Chandler reveals offer to fight Islam Makhachev in October

Hoping to still share the Octagon with McGregor in his immediate return to action, Missouri veteran, Chandler has stunningly claimed he received an offer to fight for gold against Russian standout, Makhachev at UFC 308 in the final quarter of this year in the United Arab Emirates.

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do Sphere,” Michael Chandler posted on his official X account. “Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!!

“I’ve been targeting your ass for 8 years… good, old-fashioned, passionate @MizzouWrestling beats Dagestani sambo every day of the week @MAKHACHEVMMA,” Michael Chandler replied to Islam Makhachev on social media.

“I don’t get taken down in the open, I don’t get taken down on the cage… I don’t get taken down, period,” Michael Chandler posted. “#AndNew”

In his most recent win, Makhachev took home a fifth round D’Arce choke submission win over the above-mentioned common-opponent, Poirier back in May in the main event of UFC 302.

