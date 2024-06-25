Arman Tsarukyan hit with nine month suspension by NSAC after altercation with fan at UFC 300

Surging lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan’s hopes of competing at UFC 308 in a rumored title fight with Islam Makhachev may have just been dashed today – with the Nevada State Athletic Commission issuing him a nine-month retroactive suspension for his part in an altercation with a fan during UFC 300.

Tsarukyan, the current number one ranked lightweight contender, made his return at UFC 300 earlier this month in an officially-billed title eliminator with former titleholder, Charles Oliveira.

And extending his winning spree to three straight fights, Armenian contender, Tsarukyan landed a controversial, split decision win over Oliveira – setting him up for a title fight rematch with pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev.

However, prior to his fight with the Brazilian, footage emerged of Tsarukyan engaging in a physical altercation with a fan during his Octagon walk – appearing to strike said event-goer in the face.

Arman Tsarukyan slapped with a lengthy suspension

And during a hearing today, Tsarukyan’s chances of fighting Makhachev this year were put into severe jeopardy by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, who issued him a nine-month retroactive suspension – which can be reduced to six month if Tsarukyan stars in an anti-bullying PSA, as well as a $25,000 fine.

“Arman Tsarukyan has been issued a 9-month suspension, terminating on January 12, 2025, for his pre-fight incident involving a fan at UFC 300,” John Morgan posted on his X account. “Suspension can be reduced to 6 months if he produces an anti-bullying PSA. Also received a $25k fine and prosecution fees of $471.12, which will be taken from the $31,600 the commission already withheld.”

Arman Tsarukyan has been issued a 9-month suspension, terminating on Janaury 12, 2025, for his pre-fight incident involving a fan at UFC 300. Suspension can be reduced to 6 months if he produces an anti-bullying PSA.



Also received a $25K fine and prosecution fees of $471.12,… pic.twitter.com/rdRHaT4Nm9 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) June 25, 2024

“Commission notes the incident “could have been catastrophic for everyone involved” and that “this is a one-time offer. Repeat actions will be dealt with much more severely.”

Expected to challenge the above-mentioned, Makhachev in a title fight rematch in his return to the Octagon, the earliest Tsarukyan could return to action would be on October 12., 2024.

Do you think Arman Tsarukyan will take on Islam Makhachev later this year?