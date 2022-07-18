Ahead of his premier promotional title fight at UFC 280 on October 22. – streaking lightweight contender, Islam Makhachev has opened as a quite decent – surprising betting favorite against former undisputed division champion, Charles Oliveira.

Islam Makhachev, currently riding a 10-fight winning run, enters the Octagon headliner as the #4 ranked lightweight contender, most recently headlining against Bobby Green on short notice in February – stopping the veteran with a first round series of ground strikes.

As for Oliveira, the promotion’s most recent undisputed lightweight champion, headlined UFC 274 back in May against former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje – submitting the Arizona native with a dominant first round rear-naked choke.

The victory would have come as Oliveira’s second successful defense of the 155lbs crown, however, the Sao Paulo native tipped the scales by half a pound during fight week, resulting in his official stripping as undisputed lightweight champion.

During the broadcast for UFC Long Island over the course of the weekend, the broadcast team confirmed the October 22. UFC 280 headliner on ‘Fight Island’ – with Oliveira and Makhachev set to square off for the vacant lightweight crown.

With odds for the matchup officially released to boot, according to online bookmaker, SportsBetting.ag – Oliveira, who is riding a division-best 11-fight winning spree, has opened as a quite the surprising +195 betting underdog.

Islam Makhachev is in the midst of a seven-year unbeaten run

As for the dominant Islam Makhachev, who has yet to suffer defeat since a 2015 knockout loss to Oliveira’s compatriot, Adriano Martins, sits as a betting favorite – with lines placing him at -230 against the former lightweight kingpin.

In his sole successful defense of the undisputed lightweight crown, Oliveira, the promotion’s most prolific submission threat, stopped another former interim champion, Dustin Poirier with a third round standing rear-naked choke back in December at UFC 269.