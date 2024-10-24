Ilia Topuria’s Tattoos and Their Meaning – Crazy Conor McGregor Resemblance

A reoccurring topic that is often brought up amongst fans is Ilia Topuria’s tattoos and their meaning and their resemblance to another star. Ilia Topuria is set to defend his featherweight belt this weekend at UFC 308 against Max Holloway. He has some of the most unique artwork in the UFC with many different pieces.

Ilia Topuria’s Tattoos and their meaning

While ‘El Matador’ doesn’t have too much to say about his reasonings for his tattoos, he talked about liking the designs which led him to get them inked on his body. “They are things that I liked aesthetically along the way and I drew them,” said the Spanish-Georgian champion.

Ilia Topuria’s tattoos boast many different pieces including a chest, back, and arm piece that stand out. His chest includes a big tiger across the middle with a ‘T’ at the top that has a crown and wings. That seems to represent his last name while the tiger can resemble his fighting style.

Ilia Topuria’s tattoos include a back piece with a crucifix and a long helix with two snakes intertwined around it. That tattoo can point to Topuria’s faith. His arm has many tattoos including text in red reading, “Real Hasta La Muerte” which translates to “Real Until Death.”

Ilia Topuria and conor McGregor tattoo resemblance

While Ilia Topuria’s tattoos are very unique and creative, many fans have called him out for having very similar tattoos to Conor McGregor. Many have said that Topuria has been trying to imitate the former featherweight’s style as ‘El Matador’ has risen to stardom himself.

The Irish star also has a huge chest tattoo along with a back tattoo down his spine. Side by side, it seems as if Topuria’s tattoos resemble McGregor’s which has led to many fans calling him out on that. While it’s unknown if that’s true, Topuria’s rise to stardom has been similar to the ‘The Notorious’ having claimed the featherweight belt and entering fights with an immense amount of confidence.

Topuria’s opponent, Max Holloway, even said that he is copying McGregor’s style from his tattoos to his “aura.” They will both have a chance to settle things this weekend at UFC 308 in a highly anticipated championship bout.