Set to become the latest fighter to boast a pair of custom shorts for his return to action next week, Ilia Topuria will wear a custom red-colored pair of compression shorts for his first featherweight championship defense against ex-titleholder, Max Holloway in their main event clash at UFC 308.

Topuria, who most recently headlined UFC 298 back in February of this year in Anaheim, most recently stole the undisputed featherweight crown with a stunning second round knockout win over common-foe, Alexander Volkanovski, stopping the Australian with a brutal finish to hand him his first defeat in the division since his Octagon bow.

Ilia Topuria set to wear custom shorts in UFC 307 title fight with Max Holloway

And returning next week in a huge championship fight with Holloway in the Middle East, undefeated knockout artist, Ilia Topuria joins the long list of fighters to earn a pair of custom shorts for their Octagon outing — set to wear a firey designed pair of red compression pants — with a raring bull motif printed on, for his title pairing with the Hawaiian star.

Predicting a dominant stoppage of Holloway in their championship grudge fight, Georgian-Spaniard striker, Ilia Topuria has claimed the ex-champion will struggle with his boxing ability went they finally share the Octagon in Abu Dhabi, expecting to finish him with a devastating knockout stoppage.

However, according to Holloway, eh believes Topuria is nothing more than just a “weird dude” who is secretly one of his bigger fans to boot.

“He’s an odd fella,” Max Holloway said of Ilia Topuira. “I can’t get a read on him, to be honest. I think he is a fan of me deep down, though. He just can’t deny it. I mean, he bought a BMF belt, that’s weird right?”

“He’s cheering for me, but he is a weird guy for sure,” Max Holloway explained. “Nothing he has said has fazed me at all, or bothered me. He definitely hasn’t got under my skin, but he is just a weird dude. But I get to fight him and punch him in the face, why would I be mad? He’s a great mixed martial artist and the champion for a reason. Great boxing, good wrestling and great Jiu-Jitsu as well.”