Conor McGregor: MMA Is ‘Suffering’ and Needs a Revive “The product is suffering because of it.”

Conor McGregor is not happy with the current state of MMA.

McGregor was not impressed with the action he saw on Saturday night. In particular, the PFL ‘Battle of the Giants’ pay-per-view that saw Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen retain his title against Fabian Edwards with a grapple-heavy game plan that was both effective at winning the fight and putting viewers to sleep.

Following the fight, McGregor took to social media and delivered a scathing response to Eblen’s performance and mixed martial arts as a whole.

“Act like yous aren’t fed up and over this bullsh*t all yous want, but I won’t,” McGregor wrote on X. “It’s just become the norm nowadays. The product is suffering because of it. If it wasn’t for the brand name already well established it would be well in the bin by now. “It is in the bin in the mainstream. That’s a fact. There is no mainstream casual audience here. It needs calling out. Adjusting. A full review. MMA is better than what it has recently become [in my opinion].”

McGregor followed that up with another post pushing Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the company he became a part-owner of earlier this year.

“Bare Knuckle is where it’s at,” he wrote. “The future! And the future is now. There is zero feeling of an event dragging on that is ever so prevalent in today’s MMA. More intense. More deadly. More blood. No room for stalling or escaping collision/impact. It’s sink or swim time in bare knuckle. Nowhere to hide. The nastiest, craziest, wildest sport in today’s market.”

Adding insult to injury, McGregor lost $500,000 while betting against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Conor McGregor probably wouldn’t have liked the UFC’s offering on Saturday Night

Even if Conor McGregor had changed the channel to UFC Vegas 99, he probably wouldn’t have been much happier with what went down inside The APEX.

Of the 11 fights that emanated from ‘Sin City’ on Saturday, nine of them went the distance. The only finishes came from Joselyne Edwards who scored a late third-round submission victory over Tamires Vidal during the prelims. The next six fights would go the full 15 until Anthony Hernandez pounded out a fifth-round TKO against Michel Pereira in the main event.