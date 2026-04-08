Ilia Topuria’s “Los Topuria” Docuseries Hits HBO Max Ahead of UFC White House Superfight

Ilia Topuria is stepping further into the mainstream with a new three-part docuseries, “Los Topuria,” set to land on HBO Max this June and frame his rise from featherweight contender to headline act of one of the UFC’s most talked about events. Each episode runs 50 minutes and tracks his life from the night he first claimed UFC gold at featherweight through his current run as a two-division champion.

What “Los Topuria” covers

The series follows Topuria and his inner circle as he navigates championship life, family pressure, and the jump from prospect to one of the UFC’s key global names. HBO Max’s Spanish press material describes a production that moves between the gym, home, and business meetings, aiming to show him as a father, son, brother, friend, and entrepreneur as much as a cage fighter.

Shot over the period that saw him move from featherweight king to lightweight champion, “Los Topuria” picks up after his first featherweight title win and runs right up to his preparation for June’s lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje at the UFC card scheduled for the White House. That timing makes the show a promotional companion to what UFC officials have billed as the biggest event in company history on June 14.

“Los Topuria” is produced by Spanish outfit Señor Mono, which previously handled “Matador,” the 2024 feature documentary that chronicled his climb through the UFC and his title-winning performance over Alexander Volkanovski. Where “Matador” focused on his sporting ascent, the new series is pitched as more domestic and ongoing, filmed in real time around camps, media tours, and family moments rather than as a closed, retrospective film.

The docuseries is structured as three 50‑minute episodes and will roll out on HBO Max in all territories where the service is available, positioning Topuria as a flagship combat sports personality for the platform. From a distribution standpoint, that gives the Georgian‑Spanish champion reach across Europe, the Americas, and other key MMA markets already served by the streamer.

“Los Topuria” lands at a time when his life outside the cage has drawn significant media attention. Spanish and international outlets have detailed a public marital split that included legal complaints, allegations of domestic and gender violence, and court summons in Spain, which Topuria has denied. Coverage in MMA media has raised the question of whether the series will address that ongoing divorce and the strain it has caused, or keep the focus on training and family support.

HBO Max’s promotional language leans toward a supportive family narrative, highlighting the role of relatives, close friends, and coaches as “pillars” around him during his run to dual‑division UFC champion status. That framing suggests “Los Topuria” will try to balance the star power of an undefeated champion with a more intimate look at the people who have shaped his career, while arriving right as he walks into the White House cage with Justin Gaethje in June.

Topuria’s stake in WOW FC has turned into a strong domestic play, helped further by Cristiano Ronaldo buying in as a shareholder and attaching his name to the league. Spanish outlet Marca reports that WOW FC has become the clear leader in the national MMA scene, with event attendance jumping by more than 400 percent year‑on‑year and regular.