“He Brought Me Here”: Ilia Topuria Credits His Teen Self Ahead of White House UFC Show

Ilia Topuria has credited the choices he made as a teenager for the life he is living as a UFC champion preparing for a landmark White House event.

Speaking on the Spanish-language show Charlas Adictivas, Topuria was asked what he would say to his younger self and instead turned the praise back to the boy who first committed to this path. He said that “where we are today is a reflection of our past and actions of the past” and that the 14-year-old Ilia “has been thinking well and taken good actions,” framing his current success as the outcome of early discipline and decisions rather than overnight fame.

Topuria added that he would offer one main correction: he feels he has worried and suffered more than was necessary at times. In his view, that younger Ilia might now tell the adult version to stress less, enjoy each stage of the journey, and remember that every difficult spell passes with time.

“I really have little to say to him because that 14-year-old Ilia has brought me to where I’m today. Because I always say where we are today is a reflection of our past and actions of the past, and that 14-year-old Ilia has been thinking well and taken good actions. What I might tell him is that at times I’ve worried more than I should have. At times I have suffered more than I should have, and maybe he would tell me not to worry so much, to enjoy every experience, and that everything will pass.”

Ilia Topuria says his 14 year old self deserves the credit for his success today 😅🔥



"I really have little to say to him because that 14-year-old Ilia has brought me to where I’m today. Because I always say where we are today is a reflection of our past and actions of the past,… pic.twitter.com/VEweLD8Cfh — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 30, 2026

Ilia Topuria: From bullied kid to unbeaten champion

The Georgian‑Spanish fighter has spoken before about feeling fear and discomfort as a child when faced with conflict outside the gym, despite growing into one of the sport’s most confident public figures. That contrast helps explain why he talks so much about mindset, planning, and early habits, and why he gives so much credit to the teenager who stuck to training rather than drifting away.

Today, Topuria stands as a two-division UFC champion with a 17‑0 professional record, having captured the featherweight belt before moving up to win lightweight gold from Charles Oliveira by knockout last year. He then stepped away briefly to deal with personal and legal issues that drew wider media coverage.

Topuria’s comments in Charlas Adictivas align with his message in other interviews and social clips aimed at younger fighters, where he urges them to believe in themselves and to ask for help when they face problems. He has also alluded on social media to the cost of trying to carry people with him who did not truly support his climb, another sign of how much he now values the clarity he had as a driven 14‑year‑old.

All of this introspection comes as Topuria prepares for one of the highest‑profile nights of his career: a UFC card on the South Lawn of the White House, branded “UFC Freedom 250” and set for June 14 to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 28: (L-R) Ilia Topuria of Spain strikes Charles Oliveira of Brazil in the UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 317 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Ilia Topuria is set to defend his UFC lightweight title against interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event of the historic “UFC Freedom Fights 250” card on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, 2026. The event is being promoted as a landmark show coinciding with President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. Topuria’s unification bout with Gaethje marks his return to the Octagon after winning and then consolidating the lightweight crown, and caps months of speculation that previously linked him to a potential White House clash with Islam Makhachev before the UFC locked in Gaethje as his opponent.