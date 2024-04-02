Dan Ige volunteers for tune-Up fight with Alexander Volkavnoski at UFC 305: ‘Happy to take the challenge’

Dan Ige volunteers for tune-up fight with Alexander Volkavnoski at UFC 305: 'Happy to take the challenge'

After coming up short in three of his last four outings, including back-to-back knockout losses, Alexander Volkanovski may be best served by taking a tune-up fight before attempting to reclaim his featherweight title.

And it just so happens that we have a volunteer.

“Hey @alexvolkanovski if you need a tune-up fight for Perth, I’d be happy to take the challenge,” Dan Ige wrote on X.

Since coming up short against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in October and newly crowned featherweight king Ilia Topuria in February, pundits have encouraged Volkanovski to take some time away from the Octagon to get right, both mentally and physically.

Whether or not ‘The Great’ takes the advice remains to be seen, but with the recent announcement that the UFC will be returning to Perth, Australia on August 17, fans are expecting to see Volkanovski back in action before the end of summer.

Will Alexander Volkanovski fight at UFC 305 in Perth?

Dan Ige would deliver a performance against Alexander Volkanovski worthy of his ’50k’ nickname

Dan Ige is currently holding strong as the No. 12 ranked contender in the featherweight division after winning three of his last four, including a highlight-reel-worthy knockout against Andre Fili at UFC Vegas 86 in February.

Dan Ige flattens Andre Fili

Typically, ’50k’ would still be a few fights away from an opportunity to share the Octagon with Volkanovski, but given his high-octane style of fighting, which has netted him four $50,000 bonuses, Ige would undoubtedly deliver an action-packed showcase against one of the pound-for-pound greatest of all time.

Alexander Volkanovski
