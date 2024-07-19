Jake Paul claps back after Conor McGregor brands him ‘Little dweeb’: ‘Start winning fights’

Jake Paul’s rivalry with Conor McGregor appears to be alive and well as the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer took shots at the Irishman.

While hosting the BKFC press conference, McGregor was asked about Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry on Saturday, and McGregor says he wants to see Paul in BKFC.

“Come and try your trade here at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship,” McGregor said (via Indy100). “Make a new name for yourself, look at what’s happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here. The King of Violence, he titles himself. He’s had such a rise in the sport and now he’s up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend and we’re all rooting for him.”

Paul was then asked about McGregor’s comments at his press conference ahead of his boxing match against Mike Perry on Saturday, he clapped back at the Irishman.

“Every single person before you has said the same thing from the MMA community. Every single time they sit across from me in these exact same seats and say ‘I’m going to take it from you, I’m going to show a real fighter, you haven’t done this, this is me, welcome to the sport’, shut the f**k up, literally shut the f**k up,” Jake Paul said.

“Words from MMA fighters are f*****g meaningless, you guys are all p*****s, every single MMA fighter is a f*****g p***y, you can’t box for s**t. When I tried to fight y’all in MMA y’all won’t do it. P*****s, you and McGregor, both b*****s will never fight me, both p*****s,” Paul added.

The two still don’t see eye-to-eye and perhaps that will lead to a future fight between Paul and McGregor.

Jake Paul vows to KO Mike Perry within two rounds

Jake Paul is set to box Mike Perry on Saturday in Tampa.

Paul was supposed to box Mike Tyson, but the former heavyweight champ had to withdraw due to a medical issue and Perry stepped in. Heading into the fight, Paul is a sizeable betting favorite and he’s confident he will KO Perry.

“The skills is what pay the bills. And he has no footwork, no head movement, no defense. He’s a great offensive fighter and bare knuckle, but in terms of boxing, he’s going to get picked apart very quickly, and it’s going to be a short night. Like I said, my predictions are never wrong, so I stand on business every single time I manifested into reality. I Jake Joseph Paul will knock out Mike Perry in less than two rounds. It’s going to happen, put money on it,” Paul said at the press conference.

If Paul gets the KO win, it will help add some anticipation for the Tyson fight which is rebooked for November 15.