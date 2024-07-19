Video – UFC boss Dana White hypes up former US President at Republican National Convention

UFC CEO Dana White attended the Republican National Convention on Thursday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to hype up Donald Trump ahead of the election.

White and Trump are known friends, as Trump has attended several UFC events. With Trump attending UFC events, White returned the favor as he attended the RNC convention and spoke about several topics, but also gave thanks to Trump for being his friend.

Dana Whites full speech at the RNC.



The CO-MAIN to President Trump.@danawhite 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YEo0XlKU92 — MMA CHICK🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MMACHICK_) July 19, 2024

“I only wish you didn’t have to interrupt your family trip, but I hope they understand. They love you, and they know how important this is,” Dana White said via MMAJunkie, reading from a text message Trump sent him after he accepted the invitation. “Now think about this: This man’s running for president of the United States, he’s fighting for the future of this country, and he’s concerned about interrupting my family trip. That’s the President Trump that I know, a man who truly cares about people.

“The mainstream media likes the push the narrative that he doesn’t care about anyone but himself. I absolutely know that’s not the truth because I’ve been friends with this guy for 25 years.”

White also made it clear that Trump was the only choice to be the next President.

Dana White Explains Why He’s Voting for Trump

During his speech hyping up Donald Trump, Dana White said Trump is a true American leader and badass which is what everyone should want.

“I know President Trump is fighting to save the American dream, and that’s what’s at stake in this election… I know President Trump is a proven leader, a fearless leader, and this country was in a much better place when he was in the Oval Office,” White said. “In my mind, the choice is clear, but this election, we all get to choose. I know I’ going to choose strength and security. I know I’m going to choose opportunity and prosperity. I know I’m going to choose real American leadership and a real American badass.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise White attended the convention and heaped praise on his friend.