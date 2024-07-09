Ilia Topuria tipped to become ‘Next Cody Garbrandt’ in UFC return: ‘He’s about to get pieced up’

ByRoss Markey
Ilia Topuria tipped to become next Cody Garbrandt in UFC return he's gonna get pieced up

Expected to make his return to action later this year in a title defense against rival, Max Holloway, incumbent undisputed featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria has been told he will fall the same fate as ex-bantamweight star, Cody Garbrandt, by another foe of his, Sean O’Malley.

Topuria, the current undisputed featherweight champion, has been hemming and hawing when he will make his return to action to take on the surging, Holloway in the first defense of his 145lbs crown amid links to a host of dates in the final quarter of this year.

Ilia Topuria denies truning down rematch with Alexander Volkanovski in Australia the UFC never offered it
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

First expected to headline a Utah showcase for a UFC 307 against former champion, Holloway, Topuria has quabbled with the Hawaiian on social media this week, claiming he will become the first fighter to KO the fan-favorite ex-gold holder when they eventually share the Octagon.

READ MORE:  UFC star Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs up BMF title fight return: 'I would come out of retirement'

Furthermore, the Spaniard expressed his interest in featuring at UFC 308 a month later in a trip overseas to Abu Dhabi, in order to compete in a Spanish-friendly timezone, however, the promotion are expected to work on a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev, and Arman Tsarukyan on that card

44843536789

Ilia Topuria tipped to suffer huge downfall in UFC comeback

Receiving flak from the likes of arch-rival, Paddy Pimblett, and often-mooted opposition, O’Malley for apparently dragging heels on a fight with Holloway, the latter has claimed Ilia Topuria will suffer a similar fate to the above-mentioned, Garbrandt and drop vicious losses in his first title defenses.

READ MORE:  UFC star Bobby Green legally changes name to 'King' in new amendment: 'I wasn't playing'
ilia 2

“I tweeted, ‘How the f*ck is Ilia (Topuria) above me in the pound-for-pound? He’s five inches shorter and has less title defenses.’” Sean O’Malley said on his podcast. “Those are just facts, I wasn’t trying to be funny. I got a lot of hate for it. Buddy, I really could give a f*ck less where I’m at on the pound-for-pound.”

“Ilia is going to be the next Cody Garbrandt,” Sean O’Malley explained. “He won his nice little fight, he had his little Dominick Cruz, but he’s about to get pieced up by Max Holloway and then go downhill from there. Not really, I feel like Ilia is one of the most skilled guys in actually in the UFC – but f*ck Ilia.”

READ MORE:  Odds, Picks & Everything to Know About UFC 304

Do you agree with Sean O’Malley’s comments on the future of Ilia Topuria?

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway blame each other for stalled out UFC title fight: 'Guy is just making things up'

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts